'Bangladesh is stuck in one-dimensional visions of development'

I feel there are three crises. Firstly we have entrapped Bangladesh in a one-dimensional development vision. Our concept of development is massive infrastructure. But there are many indicators of development. Where do we rank in the health index? People are spending more from their own pockets for health services and the quality of service is falling. Pollution is leading to an increase in health risks, the quality of education is deteriorating. Paying due attention to these matters remains outside of our development vision. This predicament is not just a crisis, it is a self-designed trap. We have moved far away from the vision of equitable development.

Secondly, there is the crisis of political management. This has been carrying on for long. Merit and efficiency are not being valued because everything is carried out on political considerations. Everything is being done on partisan considerations. There is an economic fallout to not giving due value to merit and efficiency. Earlier the salaries and allowances of civil servants was less. Now they are being given excessive benefits and facilities, for whatever consideration. The question is, has the efficiency of the bureaucracy increased? The situation is clear from the ADP implementation. Lack of efficiency, uncontrolled expenditure, delay in completing projects in time -- all this continues. Investment is stuck at 22 to 23 per cent. From so long ago we have been hearing about public-private partnership initiatives, but no progress has been made in this area.

Thirdly, there is the collapse of the social capital structure. This has happened due to political reasons. Social capital had been considered our main capital in the past. It has a vital role to play in the development process. Our population now no longer jumps spontaneously into social initiatives. People have become wary because of political divisions, clashes, violence, various seen and unseen fears. Many people have just lost all initiative simply to avoid the Digital Security Act or police harassment. The local government system functions as the main vehicle of social capital, but this has been destroyed by party symbols being used in local government elections.