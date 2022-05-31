'Bangladesh tries to do its best for the Rohingya'

First, I think the security forces in Bangladesh are doing a good job to try to counter that and we are in very much contact with them at the ground level. Yes people are worried, especially the women. They said when men go out of the huts they are worried about kidnapping sometimes for ransom. I find it more a criminal issue than political. But there could be also some political issues. In Bhasan Char some of them mentioned that they moved from Cox's Bazar because they felt safer there. The Bangladesh government has a big dilemma to face. The policy of the government is that this is temporary. So people have to be supported by international assistance. That of course creates a bit of a bubble, a bit of a marginalisation. You see, it’s a bit of a vicious circle and I'm not suggesting for a moment that is easy to address. Let's say one thing positive. I remember when I came here last time education was big discussion. Then the government agreed that they could learn according to the Myanmar curriculum which most of the refugees are fine with. Now this will open up some space. It will give a little bit of hope to the people. It will keep many more people busy, children will go to school. This is good. This is positive. An educated population can better resist the temptation of radicalisation and violence.