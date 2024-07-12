Expectations were high: Humayun Kabir

M Humayun Kabir: India and China are very often compared to each other. They will speak from their own interests and point of view. We have to be careful, otherwise there might be complications. We have been following a LDC-based diplomacy up to this point. Now we are approaching a better economic situation. We must be aware of the professional approach of diplomacy. The competition between the major powers will create new risks for us. We must strive for our national interest. Internal political cohesion should be strengthened.