‘BJP will come to power with decreased seats in Uttar Pradesh’

The North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) is the largest state of India, in terms of population and plays a significant role in India’s politics. The seven-phase Assembly election in UP will start from 10 February. The election is complex not only because of the size of the electorate, but the complexity of India’s caste system – a social stratification based on work and duty for thousands of years.

Under each of the main caste categories – Brahmins (priests and intellectuals), Kshatriyas (warriors), Vaishyas (business community and farmers) and the Shudras (workers) – there are multiple castes and sub-castes. Besides, there are the outcastes – the Dalits – a political terminology for mainly cleaners. Likewise, the key communities of UP, like the Thakurs – the community of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath – are placed under the caste category, Kshatriya. Dominant regional elite, the Jats (spread over north India) belong to many castes and falls under the administrative classification of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). UP has over 20% Dalits, over 40% OBCs of which Yadavs are the highest (15%), Brahmins are below 10% but socially powerful and Thakurs are over 5%. Muslims are about 20% of UP’s population but also divided into castes and sub-castes.

Professor Badri Narayan is an expert in UP’s caste politics. A social historian and Director of GB Pant Social Science Institute in Allahabad in eastern UP, Professor Narayan spoke to Prothom Alo about the caste alignment in UP, its impact and its impact on forthcoming election