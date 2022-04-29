'BUET will be among top 50 global universities if research allocation increased'

BUET’s position has improved significantly in the recently-published QS World University ranking by subject 2022. Can explain this ranking system and how it works? How do you evaluate this success?

The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a directive to establish Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) in every university in the country. The issue of quality assurance came to the fore when the IQAC was established. In line with this, we applied to the UK-based QS ranking systems to be assessed as per their procedure. Many Bangladeshi universities may not have approached the QS authorities as yet. They should do it. Alongside overall rankings of universities, the QS also publishes subject-wise rankings. As we are an engineering and technology university, many indicators of overall ranking are not applicable to us. So we did not emphasize much on the overall ranking. In the 2021 ranking, we were positioned 347th in Engineering and Technology subjects. This year our position improved significantly. We climbed 162 notches up to 185th position. This is a huge jump. They make the assessment based on five indicators-- Academic reputation, Employer Reputation, research citation per paper, H-index, and International Research Network (IRN).

The academic reputation accounts for 40 per cent of the total score. A pool of global academicians delivered their opinions on the academic activities of BUET. Universities can provide a maximum of 400 academicians to QS for creating this pool. BUET has submitted a list of 320 so far. The QS interviewed selected academicians from this list and from their own existing database seeking their opinion on BUET. Based on their assessment, BUET scored 72 in this category which is seven points more than the previous year.

Employer Reputation is assessed based on the reputation of our graduates working in and outside the country. The employers basically have their say on the quality of graduates of a certain university under this category. We had the opportunity to give names of 400 employers but we could give a pool of 190 employers. Based on their opinions BUET scored 90, which is a staggering 27 points more than the previous year. This gives us immense self-satisfaction that our graduates are working with good reputes all over the world. We will give names of more employers in future.

Another indicator is citation per paper category. It assesses how many times the research article published by BUET was cited in other journal articles. QS takes this information directly from the Scopus database. Another indicator is the H-index which deals with the practical application of the published articles. We did well in both of these criteria.

The International Research Network (IRN) indicator has been introduced this year. It assesses how much collaborative research we are doing with universities and industries abroad. We scored 36 on this indicator and there is room for improvement in this field. Recently we have signed 10 MoUs. We hope to do far better in this category in future.

In total, our score was 72.5, which is 9 points more than the previous year.