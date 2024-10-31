Constitution has been rejected through student-people uprising

The interim government was formed after the fall of the autocrat through the student-people uprising in July-August. What is your expectation of this government?
Faizul Hakim: I think the mass uprising has not ended yet. It is a continuous process. People are keeping watch on the activities of the interim government, whether they are taking steps to repeal the previous draconian laws, bringing those to book who committed the mass killings, seizing the properties of the looters and so forth.
Similarly, people will also want to see whether the influence of Indian hegemony on our national politics is being reduced.
Have you noticed any change over the past two months?
Faizul Hakim: The interim government was formed based on the court’s opinions. That means they followed the old ways. No complete list of the people killed and injured in the mass uprising has been prepared yet. We went to the families of many victims. They said no one from the government reached or looked for them. We hope the government will release the complete list of the martyred and the injured soon, as well as arrange treatment for the injured.
It is very saddening that many injured are not receiving treatment. It is also the responsibility of the government to rehabilitate the families of the deceased along with the treatment of the wounded.
Workers had long been deprived. The interim government accepted their 18-point demands, but monitoring is lacking on whether the owners are implementing those or not.
The government formed six reform committees to take the country on a democratic track. What are your observations?
Faizul Hakim: The way the ruling class of Bangladesh had snatched the rights of people, destroyed the electoral system, infringed the freedom of expression and established the reign of looting over the last 53 years, I do not think any drastic change is possible through reforms.
Yet, we are waiting to see the proposals the reform commissions formed by the interim government make. The recent mass uprising not only ousted the former dictatorial government but also rejected the existing constitution. We demand that a constituent assembly has to be formed to formulate a new constitution.
What will be the activities of the reform commissions then?
Faizul Hakim: They could recommend anything but the constituent assembly mandated by the people will have to do the main task. No commission or unelected institution is supposed to have the jurisdiction to reform the constitution. We think it is not possible to implement the aspirations that have arisen among people through the mass uprising through election. A mass revolution is necessary for it.
Prothom Alo :
Debate continues on reform and election. What is your stance?
Faizul Hakim: Since the interim government is not going for any revolutionary change, the election and reform process can be continued simultaneously. Many problems will arise if the election is delayed. Our first question is, has the interim government taken any effective measures to abolish the fascist system?
The second question is, does the government that will come to power through the election want the abolition of discrimination? The existing constitution does not guarantee the fundamental rights including food, housing, clothing, education and healthcare of all citizens, including farmers and workers. At the same time, the rights of ethnic minorities are also not guaranteed.
If those who will come to power in the coming days do not carry out fundamental reforms, people will be compelled to take to the streets again.
It is a matter of hope that the autocratic ruler was ousted through the recent mass uprising. Again, several negative changes are becoming visible in some cases like attacks on religious minorities, torching the houses of ethnic minorities and hateful campaigns against women...
Faizul Hakim: A scope of democratic practice has been created for people through the victory of mass uprising. Taking advantage of it, reactionary forces are trying to push their thoughts in society. On the other hand, collaborators of the fallen autocrat are hatching conspiracies.
What do you think about how much discrimination that exists in society and state will be abolished by these reforms? Will you send any proposals to the reform commissions?
Faizul Hakim: Wealth is accumulated at the hands of a few people under the existing economic system. On the other hand, a greater portion of the society is deprived. The rights of workers and farmers will not be established until the system is changed massively.
We on half of the Jatiya Mukti Council placed a 10-point urgent demand to the chief adviser. It mentioned the necessity of a constituent assembly for a new constitution. We will not send proposals to the reform commissions separately anymore. We will go to the people with our calls and proposals.