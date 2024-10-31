Constitution has been rejected through student-people uprising

Faizul Hakim: The interim government was formed based on the court’s opinions. That means they followed the old ways. No complete list of the people killed and injured in the mass uprising has been prepared yet. We went to the families of many victims. They said no one from the government reached or looked for them. We hope the government will release the complete list of the martyred and the injured soon, as well as arrange treatment for the injured.

It is very saddening that many injured are not receiving treatment. It is also the responsibility of the government to rehabilitate the families of the deceased along with the treatment of the wounded.

Workers had long been deprived. The interim government accepted their 18-point demands, but monitoring is lacking on whether the owners are implementing those or not.