Whether or not govt wants to nab syndicates, is the question

I am not optimistic to a great extent. The central bank for the first time has brought about a structural change in the monetary policy. So far they formulated monetary policy targeting money supply. But this time from July to December, they have formulated monetary policy targeting interest rates. They will try to control inflation. September is likely to end and the rate of inflation is increasing further. The food inflation has reached 12 per cent. If this situation continues for the next couple of months, I don't think the situation will change. And contractionary monetary policy is not enough if an expansionary financial policy is used. That is what is happening in our country. There is no coordination between monetary policy and financial policy.

Another thing is that monetary policy is not a static matter. Monetary policy has been formulated and the rate of interest on loans has been increased. If it is necessary to increase that, that has to be done. In such a situation, the rate of interest is increased in the US and in many countries of Europe. If the inflation decreases a bit, they keep the interest rate as it is for a few days. If inflation increases, they increase the interest rate. As a result, a policy will have to be taken considering the situation. If there is no supply of commodities in the market, the increase in the rate of interest will not yield any result.

Prices of commodities both locally produced and imported are lon an upward trend. There is a supply of locally produced commodities, but these come to market through various sections of middlemen. As a result, prices go up while there is an artificial crisis or various manipulations. In case of import, it is seen that a few big companies or groups control the market.

Now a commercial policy has to be adopted for these matters. Again, if there is no coordination among the policies, it would be difficult to rein in inflation. More companies will be granted permission for import. Then a competitive environment will grow naturally. This will help decrease prices of commodities. We have noticed inflation above 9 per cent in the last fiscal year. If underlying reasons related to the market are not settled, inflation will not come down dramatically in June this fiscal.