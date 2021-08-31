'Covid is not going away anytime soon and we must plan accordingly'

The South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (SANEM) recently published the fifth survey on the government's stimulus package, exposing various weaknesses in the initiative. Overall, what is your assessment of the stimulus package?

The stimulus package was an extremely praiseworthy initiative of the government. The government announced this before the other countries of South Asia. The stimulus was proffered to several sectors including export-oriented industries, agriculture, small and medium enterprises and more. The amount was considerable too, totalling 4 per cent of the GDP. Funds were not a problem either. Most of the stimulus was provided through banks. The government subsidised to an extent. But there was the institutional infrastructure and manpower required to distribute such a huge sum was inadequate.

The banks were not very eager about providing loans to the small and medium industries. Then there was the matter of lobbying and influence. It was difficult to overcome all this in order for the stimulus to reach the entrepreneurs who had actually been hit hard. There were discrepancies. There was bribery. But there was no one to monitor all this. All this has been exposed in SANEM's survey.