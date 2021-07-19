‘Drug traffickers consider any disaster to be a honeymoon’

It is a burning question as to whether the grave state of drug trafficking in the country could have reached this level without political and administrative patronage. The drug problem began back in colonial times with state instigation, management and planning of the British government. I have highlighted the issue in my 2019 book, Colonial Drug Trade in South Asia: From Plassey to Partition.

Sometimes the cat is let out of the bag by the media about the businessmen tucked away in Bangladesh’s parliament. But it does not seem anyone has any political liability whatsoever. And is a derailed section of the administration support them. They frame innocent people by placing drugs on their body while search them, thus earning money as well as public ire. This is an unfortunate situation for a civilised society and puts the role of the state and the government in question. Unless this is addressed, no initiative against drugs will prove effective.