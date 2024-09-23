'I wanted to save the party'

Prothom Alo :

Ghulam Muhammed Quader

In the 9th general election we were in alliance with Awami League. That election was credible at home and abroad. Then in 2014 they changed the election system before the polls. Under such circumstances, 270 members of our party, including myself, boycotted the election. Hussain Muhammad Ershad also was unwilling to join that election. He told us all to withdraw our nominations as we were not to participate in a one-sided election. We withdrew. In the meantime, he was picked up and taken to hospital. I went to see him. He told me, "I am not unwell. I was forcefully brought here. They are putting pressure on me to join the election. I will not join the election."

I went home from the hospital and prepared for a press briefing. Then a whole crowd of people came and attacked my house, calling me a Pakistani collaborator. I went to Ruhul Amin Howladar's house and announced that we would not participate in the election. Then a coterie was formed and they joined the election and forced Ershad to join the election too. Ershad later never told me why he joined the election. Later I heard he was threatened with the Manzur killing case and forced to contest in the election. After the election I was offered the position of a technocrat minister. I rejected the offer.