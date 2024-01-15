Don’t want to say what was done to join the polls: GM Quader

Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman GM Quader has denounced allegations of taking monetary benefits from the ruling party to take part in the polls, as raised by a section of the party leaders and activists after the vote fiasco.

He said, “To those who are saying that we took money, where is the proof? You just cannot say that we took the money.”

The JaPa chairman further said he spoke to the senior leaders of the party about taking part in the polls. He doesn’t want to disclose anything more about what was done to go to the polls.

He said this in response to the allegations brought up by a section of the party while speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday. A section of the party’s agitated members held a meeting led by the defeated JaPa candidates in the capital’s Diploma Engineers Institution on Sunday. They expressed dissent over the activities of the top leadership of the party and accused them of non-cooperation at the meeting. At least 10 defeated JaPa candidates addressed the meeting.