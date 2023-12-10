'This election is not a good omen for democracy'

Prothom Alo:
There were a lot of apprehensions and concern over whether the election would be held on 7 January or not. But now preparations for the election are almost finalised. What next?
Yes, the election is about to be held on 7 January. But this is not an inclusive election. We are seeing all sorts of horse-trading and party defections. None of this is a good omen for democracy. These events are simply a lack of principles in the name of democracy. The Creator alone knows where all this will lead to, it is not possible for me to predict what will happen next. All I can say is that we are surrounded by bad news. There is not a glimmer of any good tidings.
Prothom Alo:
You say there is only bad news all around. What do you actually mean?
There was a degree of stability in the political parties of Bangladesh. Party defection, floor-crossing and such unethical activities were not all that common. But the election that is being arranged now is extremely controversial, questionable. 'Constitutional continuity' depended on this election. And in upholding this, the government has taken an unethical path. It was in your newspaper that I saw how members of the opposition were being assaulted by the 'helmet force'. Homes are being raided and damaged, opposition men are being beaten up and threatened. This is not a good sign. Such violence leads to even greater violence.
Prothom Alo:
How would you explain the prevailing situation?
This is a dangerous situation. I think many others are also concerned about the situation, just as I am. And even more dangerous is the fact that all this is going on under the nose of the judiciary. They pay no heed to law and order and just do as they please. Sons are being arrested for the fathers' offences, fathers are being arrested for the offences of the sons. Even little children are being harassed. Those who think they can just do as they please, one day may have to face the same situation. It is not wise to allow things to continue in this manner.
Prothom Alo:
Do you want to say that Bangladesh is heading towards continuous violence?
We have seen the rule of Ayub Khan. Those accused in the Agartala case faced extreme repression at the time. But outside of that, I do not remember much torture during the Pakistan rule. I was in the frontlines of the 1969 mass uprising and I don't remember such torture. Have we suddenly become so bad, cruel and bereft of all ethics and morality? The friends, relations and neighbours with whom we hung out together, chatted with at the tea stalls, are now so intolerable to each other? Actually all institutions have broken down, whether social, legal or state institutions. No rules or regulations are being followed. The institutions of this country are in a bad state. You will find a similarity with the book, 'Why Nations Fail' by Daron Acemgolu and James A Robinson. No one will benefit from what is going on. Everyone will have to suffer.
Prothom Alo:
Ever since the BNP grand rally on 28 October, BNP leaders and activists are being arrested on various charges. After that day, BNP has been staging hartals (general strikes) and blockades. The response has not been all that great. Did BNP have no other alternative?
History indicates that it is mass uprisings that lead to overcoming such a situation. But that is not happening. Those who are to lead the uprising were once in power themselves and also made certain mistakes when they were in power. People cannot put their full confidence in them. But while they may not have that confidence, the people do have anger. Anger is dangerous. There can be an outburst at any moment. This will not be beneficial for the country. No matter what, the country had been going ahead amid mistakes and irregularities. But now it may become difficult to continue ahead. Bangladesh was once called a bottomless basket, yet it displayed a miracle. But that miracle is now about to be overturned.
Prothom Alo:
There has been mention of a possible famine from the top-most level of the government.
What has happened in the country? We are having to import onions from India. We have long been hearing that we have achieved self-reliance in food. Then we hear we are having to import rice as well. The state of food is not good anywhere in the world. We do not have adequate foreign exchange reserves either. So one cannot dismiss the possibility of a famine outright. There was a time when it was said that famine would never hit Bangladesh again. Now the prime minister is talking about famine. That is alarming. In such a situation, it is imperative to gather all forces together. But where is any attempt to do so?
Prothom Alo:
Back to politics, BNP had waged a countrywide movement. But why did it meet with this predicament? Had they taken up the movement to topple the government without adequate backup?
BNP's main weakness is that their organisational structure is not strong enough. They lack in speaking in one voice. Their lengthy statements reflect a lacking in cohesive thought. There can be no movement without unity. The US no longer has sole power over the world. The world is multipolar now. In the meantime, two major wars have broken out. One is in Ukraine, the other in Gaza. It is an important question as to how you will project your position in such a global system. There is a lacking in the strength of thought required in such circumstances
Prothom Alo:
One of the biggest political parties of the country is not joining the election. So what is the future of this party?
The election may take place now. We must keep any eye on the developments. People of all sectors and professions will surely give thought to the matter. But I believe, we will not see a repeat of the past.
Prothom Alo:
Do you have any hope for a resolution?
If there is dignified and meaningful dialogue, then I am always in favour of a resolution. But at the moment I do not see any initiative within the country that will lead to fruition. The initiative will have to come from outside. Such an initiative is essential to resolve the conflict. But we are not paying heed to any proposal that comes from outside. I repeat, the world is now multipolar. And there are certain areas where the big powers are in consensus.
Prothom Alo:
Thank you.
Thank you too.