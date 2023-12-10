'This election is not a good omen for democracy'

Prothom Alo:

We have seen the rule of Ayub Khan. Those accused in the Agartala case faced extreme repression at the time. But outside of that, I do not remember much torture during the Pakistan rule. I was in the frontlines of the 1969 mass uprising and I don't remember such torture. Have we suddenly become so bad, cruel and bereft of all ethics and morality? The friends, relations and neighbours with whom we hung out together, chatted with at the tea stalls, are now so intolerable to each other? Actually all institutions have broken down, whether social, legal or state institutions. No rules or regulations are being followed. The institutions of this country are in a bad state. You will find a similarity with the book, 'Why Nations Fail' by Daron Acemgolu and James A Robinson. No one will benefit from what is going on. Everyone will have to suffer.