'People will go to vote spontaneously'

Prothom Alo:

Will the political crisis in the country come to an end once the 7 January election is held?

Not immediately, it will take time. One must see where the crisis began. It is a clash of two ideologies. Awami League believes in the spirit of the liberation war. BNP’s top leadership does not. That is why they make persons like Nizami and Mujahid ministers. After the election, the government’s task will be to strengthen democratic institutions, step up the drive against corruption, and bring down the price of essentials within the reach of the people.

Another difference between the two parties is that Awami League is run in a democratic manner. They hold the council after every three years. No one can recall when BNP held its last council. A party that was established undemocratically, cannot run in a democratic manner.