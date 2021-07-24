‘Economic recovery uncertain amid second wave of coronavirus’

The second wave of coronavirus has pitched the economy into uncertainty again. Economic recovery was in full swing in the second half of the past financial year. There was an increase in exports. Imports had increased too, particularly in capital machinery and raw materials. But the second wave of coronavirus from April has rendered that economic recovery uncertain. The economy is now limping along. Whether the economic revival process will survive this second wave or not, depends on how scientifically we tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Until the coronavirus vaccine is fully administered, there is little chance of the economy returning to normal. Private sector investments are lackluster. The government itself has said it will take another year for everyone to be vaccinated. That means there is little possibility of the economy being normalised before a year. Bangladesh’s economic recovery is also linked with the strengthening of the economy in countries of the developed world. The US economy is quite strong now and the European economy is on the way there too. But the world is now divided into two. On one hand there are the countries which have almost completed the vaccine drive. Then there are the countries where vaccines haven’t been given or only a negligible percentage of the population has been vaccinated. Bangladesh is in the second category. Business can grow among the countries where vaccines have been given to reduce the health risks. Bangladesh may fall back in that case. So it is hard to say that Bangladesh’s economy will bounce back to its position.