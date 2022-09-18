Caution needed over India's new road connectivity proposal

Unfortunately, I see no progress here. According to Article 10 of the joint statement, the commitments of two countries have simply been repeated. It has been said they would be sincere over the sharing of Teesta water. We have not got any explanation from India as to what they would do in line with their commitment.

In the joint statement, India said they would bring down the border killing to zero. But if we read the article, it seems both the countries are involved. But I don't know how BGB was ever involved in these activities. Rather, that takes place from the Indian side. As a result, the statement gives emphasis to the deeds instead of mentioning the cause. Other crimes and terrorism along the border have been included in the same article. It seems that border killings are related to terrorism. So there is a scope of creating confusion. But each incident is different. The prime ministers of the two countries earlier discussed the border killings. India gave various commitments that they would not use such bullets that may cause death. As their commitment has not been fulfilled till now, the matter should have been considered separately. There was a separate article over terrorism across the border, there should have been this time too. It has not been realistic to mix border killings with all other issues.