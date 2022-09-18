Interview

Caution needed over India's new road connectivity proposal

The recent trip of prime minister Sheikh Hasina to India has generated much discussion and debate in political and diplomatic circles. Former Bangladesh ambassador to the US M Humayun Kabir in an interview with Prothom Alo, talks about different aspects and the significance of the visit.

Sohrab Hassan
M Humayun Kabir
M Humayun Kabir

Ahead of the prime minister's India trip, you said there will be no a big achievement. What is your evaluation after the conclusion of the trip?

The outcome was very limited although the arrangements and formalities this time were big. I made my observation considering the prevailing situation ahead of the prime minister's visit. If we evaluate the statement of the prime minister, our state minister for foreign affairs and joint statement issued by two countries, my observation is akin to the results. That is also reflected in the reaction of the people of Bangladesh. The issues in which we showed interest from the Bangladesh side, did not get much priority or not in accordance with our expectations.

Bangladesh's main demands were water sharing of all common rivers including the Teesta and halting border killings. What do you think about the progress in that regard?

Unfortunately, I see no progress here. According to Article 10 of the joint statement, the commitments of two countries have simply been repeated. It has been said they would be sincere over the sharing of Teesta water. We have not got any explanation from India as to what they would do in line with their commitment.

In the joint statement, India said they would bring down the border killing to zero. But if we read the article, it seems both the countries are involved. But I don't know how BGB was ever involved in these activities. Rather, that takes place from the Indian side. As a result, the statement gives emphasis to the deeds instead of mentioning the cause. Other crimes and terrorism along the border have been included in the same article. It seems that border killings are related to terrorism. So there is a scope of creating confusion. But each incident is different. The prime ministers of the two countries earlier discussed the border killings. India gave various commitments that they would not use such bullets that may cause death. As their commitment has not been fulfilled till now, the matter should have been considered separately. There was a separate article over terrorism across the border, there should have been this time too. It has not been realistic to mix border killings with all other issues.

Bangladesh's internal politics would remain heated over the relations between the two countries in the past. Now that situation is prevailing in India too. What is the reason?

We are noticing that an attempt is being made from both sides to excessively politicise the relationship. Bangladesh has been doing this, but now we see even in West Bengal and other bordering states of India, Bangladesh is being used as a trump card to gain a edge in the election. Even from the leadership levels, Bangladesh is castigated.

This creates an obstacle to building long term, sustainable and reliable relations between two countries. But India has some institutional safeguards to overcome these obstacles. So if this happens in India, whichever government remains in power, the decision about Bangladesh is taken in accordance with the suggestions of the institutions. Their national interest is protectedt. Our situation is weak. We are afraid of being affected.

In continuity of the past, the prime minister wrote to the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressing her interest to meet her. Mamata alleged she could not meet due to the centre. What is your opinion?

This is an internal affair of India. This is up to them whether the central government would invite the chief minister of West Bengal or not. There is little scope for personal thinking or emotion. In accordance with the institutional system of India, she may get invitation or not. It does not seem the letter of our prime minister or request is taken into consideration.

Election winds are blowing in the politics of both the countries. Elections will be held in both the countries within one and half years to two years. How will you explain the political significance of this trip?

When the prime ministers of two countries meet, the issue of politics naturally comes up for discussion. As they represent two countries, they taken on the responsibility of the government or the state. The issue of politics should not be considered here. However, it is natural that a trust has been built between two leaders as they know each other and are working together for long. They may have good wishes for each other. I don't think that is unusual. Shared values of democracy and popularity have been described in Article 2 of the joint statement as the basis of relations. The relation of two countries should run on that basis.

How do you view the fact that foreign minister Abdul Momen was dropped from the list of prime minister's tour at the last moment?

It is the jurisdiction of the prime minister as to who will accompany her. She takes the decision. I have no comment in this regard. However, the absence of the foreign minister during this trip is significant. Discussions took place over this. It would be better if there was no such discussion. If there is negative discussion, this is not positive for the image of the government.

India has made a proposal to construct a road to connect West Bengal and Meghalaya through Bangladesh. Once they made a proposal for building connectivity through river route. Are they getting transit facilities?

The issues of connectivity have been emphasised strongly this time. I think there is hurry here. Have we evaluated the projects which have been taken for connectivity in the last ten years? On the basis of that evaluation, we have to take the next course of action. For example, only 16-17 per cent of line of credit has been released so far in 10 years. If the amount of released funds is such, it is clear that there are deficiencies on the both sides in implementing the project. Now it is good to hear the proposal of new connectivity. But we have to see whether it is pragmatic. Not only connectivity, there are other issues including environment that are important. Those must be taken into consideration. Such connectivity should not be built merely on relations between the two countries. How much connectivity will be useful for the people of the country, must be taken into consideration. Bangladesh rejected Indian proposal of river linking. Like the river linking project, the road connectivity project is also sensitive and complex. So the proposal of road connectivity should be taken into consideration.

Thank you

Thank you too

*This interview, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.

