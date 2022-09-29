“I hope India would do more to fulfill the hopes of Dhaka”

There were many certainties before Covid. China was growing. A lot of funds had been available from the country. China would reach out to provide support in infrastructure and connectivity. But Covid came along and shook economy, politics, everything. India had been known as the ‘pharmacy of the world’, but it then revealed that its drug manufacturing had been considerably dependent on China for raw materials. This is a sort of contradiction. The global economic network is going through curious times. Before we would say, come let’s be friends and do business. Now we say, let’s do business among friends. Let’s do business among like-minded friends. If you do not have confidence in your partner, you will not want to share your technology. The nature of the economic framework has changed.

When free market economy began to flourish in the nineties, it was said, let China grow. Do business with it. Based on the Sri Lankan experience, some South Asian countries are now reassessing their partnership with China. If the foundation of the economy is shaky and there is a burden or debt, all sorts of risks can arise. Sri Lanka collapsed as it couldn’t bear the burden of loans. What had been in theory before, now became true. And needless to say, this economic crisis led to political crisis in Sri Lanka. Overall, the political crisis came out in the open in post-Covid times. That means a new political understanding is required. This is happening in places. The coming days will reveal what Imran Khan’s equation will be with the army in Pakistan and how the communists in Nepal will proceed in the changed circumstances.