No scope for the interim government to fail

After the July-August mass uprising, what new possibilities have arisen in Bangladesh's politics?
Mahmudur Rahman Manna: This mass uprising has made the impossible come true. This has given rise to many news hopes and aspirations in the Bangladesh society. Those who carried out the movement have unequivocally stated that they want to build a new Bangladesh. The students of Bangladesh and, along with them, the people from all over the country, were able to carry out a rebellion at the cost of their lives. This has infused the people with a spirit. In particular, the interim government has given them the belief that possibly this is the start of the change which they have aspired.
Prothom Alo :
It has been about two and a half months since the interim government has taken over. How do you evaluate the performance of the government on the whole?
Mahmudur Rahman Manna: Firstly, it would not be justified to evaluate the performance of the government in such a short span of time. Secondly, one must take into consideration the complex circumstances under which this government took over responsibility. In my consideration, the entire movement was spontaneous, and not very organised. While generally speaking there was the aim of changing the country, this can't be called a targetted movement. That is why in these two and a half months this government is having to tackle situation which it did not perhaps foresee.
Commissions have been formed for reforms in several areas, including the constitution. The political parties are the main stakeholders of reforms. What is your present stand concerning reforms?
Mahmudur Rahman Manna: We had a joint position concerning reforms. The 41 or 42 parties that carried out a simultaneous movement during the rule of the last government, had come up with a 31-point proposal. Primarily speaking, it seems that the interim government is not opposed to our views concerning reforms. So in this changed circumstance, we are trying to put forward these points in an updated manner. Previously we had felt that all matters related to reforms had been resolved among the parties. But now certain differences have cropped up, such as the issue of proportional representation in the election. There are some among us who now feel that we cannot have proportional representation in the election at the moment or for the next couple of terms.
If there is a lack of democratic practice within the political parties themselves, how effective will the reforms be?
Mahmudur Rahman Manna: Political parties are the mainstay of the changes that are being discussed. But I say in all humility that this awareness is not visible within the parties that matter. The responsible parties do not seem responsive to the aspirations for qualitative change that have emerged.
Prothom Alo :
Controversy has cropped up over certain remarks made by a few persons concerning issues pertaining to history. What there any need to raise these issues at this moment?
Mahmudur Rahman Manna: There is absolutely no need to raise such issues now. Future will tell how far these issues need to be raised in the future. There are many things that merge with the flow of time, that are lost in debate and no longer need to be debated.
Prothom Alo :
Another debate has arisen over keeping Awami League away from politics and the election. What is your view?
Mahmudur Rahman Manna: This is a significant question. Even India doesn't have the amount of contentious issues in society as does Bangladesh. So there is no scope to sidestep such debate. These must be resolved as we move on. Dr Yunus has spoken about inclusive democracy. I feel this should have been elaborated upon further. He spoke of the transiting from fascism to democracy by democratic means. It would have been good if that was possible. That requires a lot of capacity and alertness, which is not very noticeable in this government. On one hand the prices of essentials are spiralling, people are stuck in traffic congestion, and then at this juncture, if you indiscriminately allow everyone to independently carry out politics, everything will be reduced to a mess. Awami League is not an insignificant party. If people take to the streets over the prices of commodities, Awami League will enter the fray too. There needs to be very specific decisions on how to tackle this matter.
Prothom Alo :
What are your expectations from the government?
Mahmudur Rahman Manna: The manner in which the interim government won everybody's support, is unprecedented in the history of our country. After so much bloodshed, the government is in a unique position. There is no scope for them to fail. The government must increase its interaction with political parties, social organisations, journalists, intellectuals and all stakeholders.
* This interview appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir