No scope for the interim government to fail

Mahmudur Rahman Manna: This is a significant question. Even India doesn't have the amount of contentious issues in society as does Bangladesh. So there is no scope to sidestep such debate. These must be resolved as we move on. Dr Yunus has spoken about inclusive democracy. I feel this should have been elaborated upon further. He spoke of the transiting from fascism to democracy by democratic means. It would have been good if that was possible. That requires a lot of capacity and alertness, which is not very noticeable in this government. On one hand the prices of essentials are spiralling, people are stuck in traffic congestion, and then at this juncture, if you indiscriminately allow everyone to independently carry out politics, everything will be reduced to a mess. Awami League is not an insignificant party. If people take to the streets over the prices of commodities, Awami League will enter the fray too. There needs to be very specific decisions on how to tackle this matter.