Method of fuel oil price hike surprises me: Badrul Imam

I do not think there is anything much to do for a short-term solution. If we want to develop a coalmine at this moment, it will take at least four years. This situation arose, as we did not act beforehand. It will also take long to find and extract new gas. So, existing crisis will continue to hurt us for a while. The government said power crisis may last until September and it is somewhat true because temperature will fall in September, decreasing the demand of electricity slightly. Besides, power production will begin in the Rampal plant and electricity imported from India will also start coming, but the situation is temporary. Demand will also rise in the summer. If crisis that persists at the source of fuel supply is not solved, crisis will not go away. Gas search operation will have to be taken on and off the shore to supply fuel from domestic sources and capacity of old gas wells will have to be increased to overcome the short-term crisis.