‘History doesn’t necessarily mean ruins’

There is the Abu Sinha students’ hostel in Sylhet, the Khamarbari in Farmgate, many buildings in Old Dhaka and numerous other structures that have either been torn down or are in a state of neglect. What can be done to preserve these?

The two specific structures you have mentioned here are monuments of a particular time and of a particular architectural style. The Abu Sinha hostel in Sylhet is an example of Assam’s architecture and construction tenets of 1870. This was the oldest building in Sylhet and Sylhet’s first hospital that was even used during World War II. Even after public protests and assurances from the top political leadership of Sylhet, the building could not be saved.

The manner in which Khamarbari in Farmgate, Dhaka, and the Abu Sinha students’ hostel in Sylhet, have been demolished cannot be an example of urban development in a democratic country. Our country’s urban perceptions, plans and functioning are institutionally limited and legally weak. That is why we cannot save our heritage, despite our protests.