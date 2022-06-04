I take pride in being a Bangladeshi, Akke says after climbing Everest

Reaching the peak of the highest mountain of the world entails immense physical endurance, but keeping up mental strength is no less challenging. I felt depressed two days before Eid-ul-Fitr as I was away from my family for the first time on such an occasion. I was missing my family like anything that day. My guide, sherpas and fellow mountaineers consoled me and asked me to have my meal. At that moment I thought about how noble my cause is. I thought I would be able to stand by many people by fundraising if I can successfully complete the Everest mission. These positive thoughts reenergized me.