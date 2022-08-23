'BNP won't benefit by boycotting the elections'

Both the government and the opposition party have to come forward to come out of the crisis. The government has to create democratic and favourable environment for election. Arrangements have to be made so that the opposition parties can organise meetings and rallies.

On the other hand, the opposition has to come out of its policy of boycotting the election. Conflict is inevitable if every one sticks to their respective positions. Nothing can be achieved by boycotting, which was proved in 2014. In 2015, they unleashed violence and anarchy in the name of movement. No one wants that type of situation regarding the next election. They have to keep in mind that none will take them to power from outside. They have to go to power with the verdict of the people. If the people cannot cast their vote, a movement will grow. People will take to the streets. But that would not happen if the election is boycotted.