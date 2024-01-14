Demand for a caretaker government should end now

Prothom Alo :

Many contend that Awami League never really wanted BNP to join the election. Then again, others say BNP made a wrong move on 28 October. But the election has been held...

Shantanu Majumder: BNP and its allies raised two demands that were not possible to be agreed upon -- the resignation of the prime minister and the reinstallation of an unelected caretaker government. I do not think anyone attached any importance to the first demand. As for the demand for a caretaker government, that should now come to an end. This demand is dangerous, undemocratic and an insult to politics and politicians. In no way does democracy condone handing over power to anyone undemocratic, even if just for five minutes. If there are objections about the election, then the methods followed worldwide for the advancement of democracy, can be followed.

An unelected authority cannot be the solution. Whoever started this, were wrong.