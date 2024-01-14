Demand for a caretaker government should end now

Prothom Alo :
The government finally held the election. How would you evaluate this election?
Shantanu Majumder: This question has an underlying sense of anger or regret. I have no such regret. I feel it was important for this election to be held. And it has been held. If you want to know if this was a perfect election, then I would say "no". After all, a major political party did not join the election, whatever the reason may be.
Many contend that Awami League never really wanted BNP to join the election. Then again, others say BNP made a wrong move on 28 October. But the election has been held...
Shantanu Majumder: BNP and its allies raised two demands that were not possible to be agreed upon -- the resignation of the prime minister and the reinstallation of an unelected caretaker government. I do not think anyone attached any importance to the first demand. As for the demand for a caretaker government, that should now come to an end. This demand is dangerous, undemocratic and an insult to politics and politicians. In no way does democracy condone handing over power to anyone undemocratic, even if just for five minutes. If there are objections about the election, then the methods followed worldwide for the advancement of democracy, can be followed.
An unelected authority cannot be the solution. Whoever started this, were wrong.
So what should the opposition do? Just take a beating in silence?
Shantanu Majumder: In the parliamentary system, the opposition is the government in waiting. They have constitutional rights. They have responsibilities too. When those in power violate the rights of the opposition, then it is not only the opposition that protests. The intellectuals, the civil society also have the responsibility to stand by the opposition and speak out against the government. If the opposition has no democratic roots or democratic values, then what? That is a matter also to be taken into consideration.
Our society is divided. Where are the people who can talk in consensus?
Shantanu Majumder: Why not! There are many people who support the opposition. But it is wrong to equate the ruling party with monsters and the opposition as saints. There was no support from abroad for the two demands of BNP. There could have been a massive mass movement. No matter what you may say about assaults and arrests, the bottom line is that the opposition failed to generate this.
People suffer due to high prices. There are issues such as the high price of essentials, the so-called syndicate and money laundering that could be used to put the government on the spot. I do not think these issues were highlighted in that manner.
Bangladesh now has regional and global significance. The two powers who never see eye to eye, India and China, are in the same place when it comes to the issue of Bangladesh
Do you think Bangladesh is proceeding towards a one-party system?
Shantanu Majumder: I do not think so. I think that there is a lack of a tangible opposition party in Bangladesh that gives scope to the ruling party to be derailed from the straight path.
Like all post-colonial countries and other countries in South Asia, it will take time for democratic institutions to be built up in Bangladesh. This problem can become more extreme in countries where unelected persons come to power under various names, as in Bangladesh. There has been a downturn in democracy from a few years after the start of the new century. It is the same in Bangladesh too.
We have heard the US, UK, India, China and Russian all speak out about the election in Bangladesh. Why are these countries so interested in Bangladesh?
Shantanu Majumder: Bangladesh now has regional and global significance. The two powers who never see eye to eye, India and China, are in the same place when it comes to the issue of Bangladesh. On the other side there is the US and its allies. Bangladesh's market is expanding.
Due to geographical reasons including the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh has strategic importance. Other than the last six months, Sheikh Hasina juggled the big powers quite adeptly. Now that the election is over, it is to be seen how the different quarters react over the next weeks and months.
Before the election the US has spoken of visa restrictions against those who impeded the process for a fair election. Do you think they will take up any initiatives in the coming days?
Shantanu Majumder: I have no idea. The initial reaction to the election was moderate criticism.
From the top level of the ruling party to various others, many are trying to term BNP as a terrorist party. There are even ruminations that the party may be banned...
Shantanu Majumder: I have heard what you said. It would be ridiculous to take such a step. Who will benefit from this?
Awami League divided up the party in order to give the election semblance of competition. Could this have a negative impact on the party?
Shantanu Majumder: The differences that emerged in the party over the election may deepen further. The rift between the official candidate and the independent candidate may linger on in certain places. But I do not think the situation will go out of control. The ruling party chief has full control over the party.
As a political scientist, define the present system of government in Bangladesh. What sort of democracy is this? What is the way out?
Shantanu Majumder: If the master and minion relationship in politics could be done away with, that would pave the way for democratic institutions to progress. This applies to both the ruling party and the opposition. There is need for state institutions free of ruling party influence. And the opposition needs to offer the government constructive criticism instead of a dirge of gloom and doom. The caretaker system backfired. It promoted contempt towards the politicians. This must be rectified. The youth must be drawn into politics. And both the ruling party and the opposition must refrain from malinformation and violence.
What about Awami League and BNP relations?
Shantanu Majumder: I see no hope of reconciliation. Outside the election, there is another issue between these two powers and that is ideology.
* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir