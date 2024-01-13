It will not be easy to overcome the present situation

It does not seem that it will be very easy to overcome the present political situation that has emerged. Many leaders and activists of the opposition are still in prison. They must be released, whether now or six months ahead. If the present situation prevails, the extreme right may take advantage of the circumstances and such forces will rise up. This includes the extreme right political parties too. If the moderate political parties are kept detained, the extreme rise will rise. This is more or less inevitable. This will make the political situation even more difficult, more complex.
This government has begun its fourth term. The high price of essentials has been a problem and the people are suffering. On top of that, many people could not cast their votes or did not vote. According to the election commission, 42 per cent of the voters cast their vote. That means, more than half did not. That means the political problems have not been resolved. The administration too is in a state of fatigue. Overall, unless this situation is addressed, the problems may take a serious turn. It is not always possible to suppress problems with the police. Everything has gone to the international arena now. In the recent past, two unacceptable elections were held. So the political problems will prevail.
When everything is controlled, then the practice of everything is controlled too. The only way out of this predicament is if the government wants to emerge from this problem, they must hold a national dialogue. Democracy is discussion. That is why nothing can be done unilaterally without any discussions.
We have been going along in one way so far. In the meantime, South Asian geopolitics is growing complex with issues including the Indo-Pacific region, Myanmar and the Rohingyas. Added to these internal and external tensions is the economic challenge. All of this indicates that the days to come will not be more peaceful than the past. If the prices of essentials and the market situation cannot be brought under control in particular, the situation will be even more difficult.
* M Sakhawat Hossain is a former election commissioner