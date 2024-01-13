It will not be easy to overcome the present situation

When everything is controlled, then the practice of everything is controlled too. The only way out of this predicament is if the government wants to emerge from this problem, they must hold a national dialogue. Democracy is discussion. That is why nothing can be done unilaterally without any discussions.

We have been going along in one way so far. In the meantime, South Asian geopolitics is growing complex with issues including the Indo-Pacific region, Myanmar and the Rohingyas. Added to these internal and external tensions is the economic challenge. All of this indicates that the days to come will not be more peaceful than the past. If the prices of essentials and the market situation cannot be brought under control in particular, the situation will be even more difficult.

* M Sakhawat Hossain is a former election commissioner