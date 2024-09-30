Hill people feel conflict is deliberately allowed

Prothom Alo :

Devasish Roy: You are right. In the 47 years that I have been the Circle Chief, there have been at least four incidents of violence in Rangamati town alone. This includes incidents on 20 May 1992, 22 September 2012, 10-13 January 2015 and this time on 20 September 2024. Every time such incidents happen, the administration tells us to forget the past. The various government departments surely should have institutional memory, records of such incidents. If we do not know who were affected in the previous three incidents, how much damage was done, were the guilty persons punished or not, then how can we look forward? None of these incidents took place at night. These all took place in broad daylight. And the incidents didn't take place in any village, but in Rangamati town.

If those who carried out the previous incidents of violence were not punished, wouldn't it be only natural for them to think that they can easily get away by committing such deeds? Wouldn't they or their supporters be encouraged further? If you make a list of all the killings and injuries, the houses destroyed, the property damaged in the past four outbreaks of violence in Rangamati, you will see over 90 per cent of the harm has been done to hill people. And the destruction has been wrought not by the hill people. This is common knowledge among the hill people and the Bangalis alike.