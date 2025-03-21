Future of Bangladesh's flavour industry: Blending tradition with innovations

Can you tell us about Stonefield’ and how your company has evolved into one of Asia’s fastest-growing flavour companies?
Sandeep Devgan: Stonefield Flavours was founded in 2018 with a vision to revolutionise the food and beverage industry with speed, creativity, and a commitment to quality. From day one, our focus has been on developing flavours that do not just taste good - they create lasting consumer connections.
Our rapid growth has been fuelled by deep data-driven insights, cutting-edge R&D and a relentless pursuit of excellence. As we expand into new markets like Bangladesh, we recognise the importance of precision and local adaptation. Today, we are among the region's fastest-growing flavour companies, partnering with brands in helping them differentiate, innovate and thrive.
What inspired Stonefield to focus on providing flavour solutions to the food and beverage industry?
Sandeep Devgan: We identified a clear gap: brands were struggling to craft distinct, memorable tastes that consumers love and connect to.
Taste is the single most powerful factor in consumer preference. If a product delivers a unique, satisfying flavour, it not only drives repeat purchases but also builds a brand’s identity. Our mission is to help companies craft these signature tastes—flavours that become part of a consumer’s daily life.
Positioned between global giants and smaller regional players, Stonefield brings the best of both worlds. We have over 300 years of collective experience in creation, allowing us to deliver world class innovation at the speed and affordability brands need to succeed.
What are some of the key challenges in the flavour industry, and how does Stonefield tackle them? How do your company maintain quality and consistency in flavour solutions?
Sandeep Devgan: The industry faces challenges such as shifting consumer expectations, cost pressures, and regulatory complexities such as evolving duty structures. We address these by maintaining agility, investing in R&D, and focusing on solutions that balance profitability with quality. Our commitment to quality is unwavering; we prioritise delivering consistent, superior products, even if it means prioritising quality over immediate profits, confident that superior products will drive sustained long-term growth.
We implement rigorous testing, standardisation protocols, and continuous feedback loops to ensure our flavours consistently deliver superior experiences. We prioritise strong supplier relationships, ensuring fair pricing so that partners uphold Stonefield’s exacting standards without cutting corners.
How do you see the future of the flavour industry in Bangladesh? What trends do you anticipate in the coming years? How do you adapt your flavours to cater to different markets like Bangladesh, which has a rich culinary heritage?
Sandeep Devgan: The future of Bangladesh's flavour industry lies in blending tradition with modern, consumer-driven innovations. Bangladeshi consumers value quality, with a demand for both premium products and affordable options. We anticipate a rise in regionally inspired products presented in new formats, especially in bakery and beverage sectors.
Besides, Bangladesh boasts bold, diverse, and emotionally resonant food traditions. We honour this by collaborating with local food scientists, chefs, and manufacturers to develop flavours that respect these traditions while integrating modern innovations aligned with evolving tastes. Our R&D team ensures that we preserve authentic tastes while innovating for the modern consumer.
What are some of the most popular flavour profiles Stonefield has introduced globally, and do you see these gaining traction in Bangladesh?
Sandeep Devgan: Globally, our chocolate, vanilla, savoury, dairy-enhanced, and umami flavour profiles have been well-received. In Bangladesh, we observe a growing interest in flavours like mango, tamarind, kheer, and various spice-infused profiles, aligning with local palates.
What is the strategic importance of the Bangladesh market for Stonefield’s expansion plans in Asia?
Sandeep Devgan: Bangladesh stands as one of the fastest-growing food and beverage markets in the region. Its young, dynamic population and evolving consumer habits make it a key priority for us. Our strategy focuses on investing in local partnerships, manufacturing, and consumer engagement to foster sustainable growth. We aim to co-create products that meet market demands, emphasizing speed, quality, innovation, and precision.
What message do you want to share with local food and beverage manufacturers in Bangladesh regarding Stonefield’s role as a partner in their growth?
Sandeep Devgan: We are more than just a supplier; we are your innovation partner. Our goal is to understand your specific needs and address challenges collaboratively, ensuring mutual success.
As the CEO, how do you envision Stonefield’s impact on the future of the food industry in Bangladesh and the broader region?
Sandeep Devgan: Our mission is to be a driving force in Bangladesh’s evolving food industry, bringing world-class flavour innovation tailored at local tastes, consumer preferences shift, we see immense potential for collaboration—working with brands to craft unique, high-quality taste experiences. The future of food in Bangladesh is dynamic, and we look forward to growing alongside partners who share our passion for excellence.
As a serial entrepreneur, what is your advice to the budding entrepreneurs or students?
Sandeep Devgan: My message to entrepreneurs is, believe in yourself first. If you do not believe in yourself, nobody else will believe in you. You must take the risk. There are so many things for you to do right now. There is no such thing as perfect time. Start doing it today. If you love what you do, scaling will follow. Bangladesh has enormous potential, the next wave of great entrepreneurs is right here.
As a foreigner, what do you like most in Bangladesh and what you do not?
Sandeep Devgan: What I love most? The people. Bangladeshis are genuine, warm, and incredibly welcoming. Every conversation I’ve had here has been honest and heartfelt.
What do I struggle with? The traffic! But even that, I suppose, is a sign of how fast Bangladesh is growing.
Thank you
Sandeep Devgan: Thank you