Future of Bangladesh's flavour industry: Blending tradition with innovations

Sandeep Devgan: Stonefield Flavours was founded in 2018 with a vision to revolutionise the food and beverage industry with speed, creativity, and a commitment to quality. From day one, our focus has been on developing flavours that do not just taste good - they create lasting consumer connections.

Our rapid growth has been fuelled by deep data-driven insights, cutting-edge R&D and a relentless pursuit of excellence. As we expand into new markets like Bangladesh, we recognise the importance of precision and local adaptation. Today, we are among the region's fastest-growing flavour companies, partnering with brands in helping them differentiate, innovate and thrive.