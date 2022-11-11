'Trinamool is in the forefront in West Bengal, but BJP is behind the scenes'

There are three types of people who are showing interest. One, are those who are very young – the new faces. There has been a campaign for the last 10-12 years to prevent the Left from reaching them. The campaign was conducted to make people believe that the Left is dead in Bengal. Now, what is particularly exciting for us is that workers of other parties leave one party to join another. In our case, fresh faces are joining the CPIM. Besides, a very large section of those who left the party for various reasons are back. Maybe they left because of our party’s approach, maybe they left on their own. There may be various other social factors. Many did not renew their membership. We have been contacting them throughout the month of October. Since the independence movement, West Bengal had a socio-cultural leftist ideology, in which the leftist movement found its means of survival. It was destroyed over the last ten years. There is no such thing as a civil society. There are just some names who receive government awards.

But there is an empty space. We are trying to establish relations with those who are active in social spaces and can communicate with people socially. Also, one way of communication now is digital media. We are trying to communicate through digital media with those who are far away. This work started in October because October is the month of revolution.