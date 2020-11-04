'Journalism faces a great opportunity for change'

I think there will be a gradual change in readers' mindsets, their habits. For example, people in large number have turned to online shopping and they find it convenient. We couldn't even imagine about this before. This will happen in the case of news media too. Of course, readers have got used of reading online news. If we create a pay-wall, ask then to pay and become digital subscribers, they may initially move away to news portals they can access for free. But then they will return to us when they find they do not get credible news and analytical articles elsewhere. So a huge opportunity has emerged for quality journalism. Readers will return to media houses of the highest standard and quality. They will access the content by becoming digital subscribers.

There are two examples of success in this regard. One is the New York Times which has 6.5 millions who pay to read the paper online. They are paying subscribers. Another example is the Guardian. Then there is the Financial Times, Wall Street Journal and other papers whose digital subscribers are on a steady rise.