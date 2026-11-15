Relations also influencing Ganges treaty talks

Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury: We have about four weeks left. I would not say it is entirely impossible. However, the chances of concluding a completely new treaty within this period are very slim. It may still be possible to renew the existing treaty at the last moment. Such a decision requires agreement at the highest political level. Not everything can be resolved through technical discussions alone. In my view, given the current circumstances, the treaty could be renewed for three to five years as an interim arrangement. During this period, preparations must be made for a new treaty that safeguards Bangladesh’s interests.

The existing treaty has many limitations. It does not fully protect the needs of our economy, environment and biodiversity. However, having no treaty at all is worse than having a weak one. We suffered during the periods in the past when there was no treaty. Therefore, we need to maintain an existing arrangement while working towards a better agreement. Moving towards negotiations covering the entire river basin will also require time and preparation.