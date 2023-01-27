We don't expect fair trial over my father's murder during this govt

My father had many enemies. He thwarted many instances of corruption during his tenure as finance minister. He stood in the way of the corruption of many Awami Leaguers and some businessmen belonging to the party. Thus he made many enemies. Secondly, some persons enjoyed many benefits after his murder. Everyone knows the names of those beneficiaries. The people of Habiganj know them very well. They will face the music one day but they still remain at large. We have been waiting for 18 years and will wait some more days. Insha Allah, someday we will get justice.