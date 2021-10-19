Material development alone cannot help sustain the key spirit of state

This is the first time the people of Hindu community in Bangladesh could not complete celebrating their biggest religious festival, Durga Puja, unhindered. This is not only a shameful, unfortunate and condemnable incident for the Hindu community people, rather for all people with conscience.

We are continuously losing the ground to say proudly that this is a country imbued with the spirit of Liberation War. I have become speechless out of shame reading media reports and seeing photos and videos of what is happening in Bangladesh for one week. I know this feeling is worthless (to those who committed the crimes). Still, as a conscious person I must think about why such incidents are recurring. The attackers are creating issues and scope for the attacks. It’s as if the same drama of vandalisation, arson attack, looting and rape is being staged time and again.