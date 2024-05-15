BJP sees voter fatigue, Congress gains confidence

Prothom Alo :

I do not see Modi repeating 400 for NDA and 370 for BJP too often. Rather, it appears. he has almost entirely focused on aggressive communal rhetoric after the first phases. Do you feel that this (1) claim to score 370 of 543 seats is baseless or had some merit initially but faded as the poll started? (2) What does this communal campaigning tell us?

Debasish Roy Chowdhury: The thing that has been noticed about Indian voters is that they are mostly uncommitted voters, and they tend to vote for candidates and parties they think have a good chance of winning – as opposed to candidates and parties they think should win. It’s because they say they don’t want to “waste” their vote. You see Indians treat their vote as their only weapon against the high and the mighty. It’s the great leveller, and they do not like to throw it at a lost cause. So, more a party/candidate manages to project victory, the better chance they have at actually attracting votes. You will remember that in 2021, the BJP’s election motto in West Bengal (Assembly poll) was ‘Target-200. It was ridiculous to claim that they would get 200 seats because they actually had just 3 seats at the time. But so successful was this projection that they ended up getting more than 70 seats. A lot of people thought it was a defeat for the BJP because they aimed for 200 but got more than 70, without realising what a huge victory it was to go from 3 to 70 plus. And this was possible only because they convinced people that they would sweep the polls. So here too, this “aab ki baar 400 paar” (BJP alliance will cross 400 seat mark) or “370 for BJP” etc are meant to create that environment in which they look like obvious winners so that people vote for them.

The communal campaigning mainly tells us three things: 1) The BJP doesn’t have much to showcase for its 10 years in power. 2) Forget the drifting vote, the BJP senses even its core voters are moving away, so it has to get back its communal rhetoric to retain them and, 3) It has no policy vision for India that it can talk about. The next logical step for BJP is of course Hindu Rashtra, which will require a wholesale transformation of the constitution. But that’s not something it can talk about, and apart from that it simply has nothing else as its priority. So, we have not heard much on what it actually wants to do in its third term.