India’s election: Has Bangladesh no cause to worry?

There’s hardly 24 hours left for the first phase of general elections in India, the world’s largest democracy if considered in numbers. Political pundits have, to the greater extent, taken it for granted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the way to be elected for the third term. However, the manner in which rampant arrests are being been made against the opposition parties before the election, it seemed that perhaps prime Minister Modi’s BJP was not quite all that confident of a win and so has been doing anything to shove the opposition out of the scene. What other plausible reason could there be for Delhi’s chief minister himself be arrested, for opposition Congress’ bank account to be frozen and other such extreme measures?

So much drama is happening next door, yet there is not much discussion or debate about the matter here. We surely haven’t forgotten the palpable presence of Indian journalists and analysts (former diplomats) in Dhaka before our elections. In Delhi, even the government’s spokesperson was confronted with all sorts of questions at various times. But there is no news of any media representative from Dhaka going to India to collect news on the election there. At least no one’s reports have caught the eye. The correspondents of Prothom Alo and a few other newspapers there are sending in reports, but surely there should have been much more effort and initiative to closely observe the complex equations of the five-phase election covering 40 days in a land of 140 crore (1.4 billion) people, with the complex equations and interests of the divergently different states.