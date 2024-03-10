Indian election commissioner quits before vote-date announcement

The Ministry of Law and Justice said in a gazette notification that Indian President Droupadi Murmu had accepted Goel's resignation, without citing a reason for his departure.

Goel, who took over as election commissioner in November 2022, did not immediately answer calls from Reuters, and a commission spokesperson said he did not know why Goel had stepped down.

Opinion polls have predicted an easy win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the election due by May, which would give him a rare third straight term in office.