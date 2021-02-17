'No magic solution to deep-rooted city problems'

Dhaka’s drainage system was developed in natural process with a vast network on internal canals. The canals were connected to the surrounding river system. The lowlands on the outskirts of Dhaka worked as rain water reservoir during the monsoons.

But Dhaka has become a mega city with a huge size of population. Artificial drainage components with concrete drain, box culvert, sluice gate and pump station have taken the place of the natural system. A modern city operates drainage networks in a combination of natural and artificial systems. Dhaka fails to do it despite it had the scope. We have destroyed our natural drainage system and thus become dependent on artificial solutions. The move turns dangerous and we all are now facing the music.