No one thinks about the interest of farmers: M Asaduzzaman

Just as the rice, the price of paddy is controlled by the rice mill owners too. The farmers only get the price at which the rice mill owners buy the paddy. In most of the cases, farmers do not get the price fixed by the government. Thailand and India, the world's major rice exporters, keep the prices stable in their own markets even if the price of rice fluctuates in the international market. There is a method of this. For example, a farmer wants to sell the paddy quickly after harvesting. It’s because he has to pay for the production cost quickly. He bought a large portion of the agricultural equipment on credit. The wages of agricultural labourers need to be paid as well.

When the farmer comes to the market to sell a lot of paddy at a time, the owners of the rice mill bought it at a lower price. And when the price of rice goes up in the market, they sell it. This rule is prevailing in Bangladesh right now. But in Thailand or India, farmers get the opportunity to keep the paddy in community based warehouses after harvesting. They also get agricultural loans at low interest. They sell paddy little by little throughout the year. As a result, the prices of rice remain under control in the domestic market and the farmers get good prices as well. This method can be introduced in Bangladesh. We have to build an effective market system for agricultural products.