Disparities have pushed back the education sector

The government kept up television and online classes during the pandemic, but the parents, teachers and the administration all agree that this was not a hundred percent success.

Our surveys have revealed the disparities between girls and boys, between rural and urban. Studies run by the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS) have yielded similar results. Not everyone could use technology. There were connectivity problems, many could not avail WiFi connections. The network in Chittagong Hill Tracts is extremely poor. Not all places have the required infrastructure. The teachers didn’t receive adequate training either.

You will recall that the Covid-related technical committee carried out mapping regarding the incidence of Covid. We followed this map and recommended that the schools be accordingly opened in phases. Another recommendation that we made was to shorten the syllabus and bring the students back to the classrooms as soon as possible so they can overcome their inhibitions. The government took our recommendations into cognizance.

In our second survey, run in 2021, we saw that the extended closure of educational institutions had had an impact. Studies had slowed down. We identified the areas were damages had been done and how far studies had been harmed. We also came up with planning for recovery. The government too had recovery plans and also took our recommendations into cognizance. There may be questions as to how far these can been implemented.