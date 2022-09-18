'Teesta trapped in the BJP and Trinamool conflict'

This is a part of India's politics too. This is happening due to the conflict between BJP and Trinamool Congress. I would say that the Teesta water deal has been trapped in this conflict. But even without the Teesta water being resolved, efforts must be made about sharing the waters of the other rivers. I feel that the central government of Manmohan Singh government in 2011 failed to handle the Teesta issue properly. The West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the centre hadn't discussed the matter of this deal with them at all. West Bengal should have been taken on board. West Bengal feels that the formula given in the water sharing deal will go against the interests of the people of the state. In 1996 the Ganges treat was signed taking the chief minister at the time Jyoti Basu on board. The problem cropped up because of the distance between the centre and the state.

There have been good developments in the power sector. Bangladesh will receive 1600 MW of electricity through a special transmission line from Jharkand. This is supposed to start on 16 December next year. Bangladesh has already been receiving 1200 MW of electricity from India. Once the Rampal plant starts up, another 1320 MW will be added to the national grid. Diplomacy today means economic growth.