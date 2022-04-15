‘Our cultural organisations are no less responsible’

Cultural practices played an extremely effective role in the 1950-60 in the country. Except during the pandemic, the number of cultural programmes has increased a lot. But many people say a larger section of people have become alienated from cultural practice. What do you think?

There was a profound relation between Bangladesh’s culture and politics before the Liberation War. Victory was earned in the mass upsurge in 1969 and the Liberation War in 1971 as culture and politics moved together. Even in independent Bangladesh, there was an intrinsic relation between culture and politics when we ousted military dictator Ershad. Basically, deterioration in our cultural practices started since then. But now the situation has reached an alarming state. People’s alienation with cultural practices has increased significantly.

In general, we always live in confusion over our Bangali and Muslim identity. This confusion has aggravated as religion-based politics got state patronisation since the changeover in 1975. Now it is frightful. Even the incumbent government has been using religious fanatics in its petty interests. Now we see waaz mahfil being organised for 16 December, Victory Day. On the other hand, organising cultural programmes like Barsha Utsab, Basanta Utsab has been declining.

At the same time, we need to say that our cultural organisations are also no less responsible for alienation of people from the root of our culture. Religious fanatics were always active here but what are the cultural organisations are doing to expand the reach of Bangali culture?

Pahela Baishakh is a festival of the people. In that festival there were all sort of products available related people's agricultural lifestyle. Corporate companies and agencies have now taken over the festivals of the Bangla New Year. They have been dominating all our programmes gradually. In fact, our culture is now seized by the powerful. As a result, almost everything is formal and do not have any life. That’s why people’s bonding with culture has slackened.