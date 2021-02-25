'Patriarchy still shapes actual fertility decision-making'

Your research shows a decline in preference for male children by women of childbearing age in Bangladesh. Done the ages, parents have had a partiality for sons in South Asian countries. Why is this preference waning?

Historically women in South Asia have experienced many forms of gender inequality. An extreme form of this the phenomena of missing women and a deficit of women in the population relative to men because of son-favouring fertility behaviour. This shows in unbalanced sex ratio in the population. This ratio is becoming balanced in Bangladesh. However, a South Asia-wide shift hasn't happened yet, particularly in India and Pakistan.

What is also remarkable about Bangladesh is the speed of reduction in fertility – the average number of births per couple declined in a very short time before we became rich in terms of per capita income. Historically, this happened in countries at a later stage in economic development. A unique pattern of social development in Bangladesh over the past three decades, combined with improved economic opportunities for all to create a momentum whereby women do not see themselves as a liability, rather a valuable asset. That's why we are seeing this preference for male children waning in Bangladesh but not so much so in India.