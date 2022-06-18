Record rain in Meghalaya behind Sylhet floods

Flood is recurrent in Bangladesh due to its geographical characteristics. Obviously heavy rain also causes floods. Sylhet has been hit by flood twice this year and both are severe. Such a severe flood is unusual in the month of May. However, it just happened this time. One of the main reasons for the flood this time is the rains due to the cyclone Asani. The cyclone moved through the Odisha region of India. The circulation of the cyclone created excessive humidity over the Meghalaya region. There was heavy rain as an impact of this, which caused the flood in Sylhet in May. And now the monsoon has become active. Rains in the hills are common at this time. Water vapour gets obstructed by the hills and goes upward and gets condensed. And later the vapour turns into raindrops.

The water in Meghalaya comes to the haor regions. Haors are like bowls where water accumulates. Later, it falls into the Bay of Bengal via the Meghna river.

The infrastructures being constructed in the haor regions are not causing this flood. However, it will stretch the duration of the flood. The infrastructures should be submersible. Some roads have been constructed in the haor regions, especially the road in Mithamoin has drawn a lot of attention. But this is not the only reason behind the flood this time. The government now is talking about constructing flyovers, which is an untimely decision I believe. It would have been better if it was done before. However, in case of communication between two upazilas in the haor region, there is no other way than the construction of roads on many occasions. However, the infrastructure should be constructed as per the needs of the area. In some places, infrastructures should be submersible and while in other places flyovers will be more appropriate.