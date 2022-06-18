Take immediate steps to save flood victims in Sylhet region

Most of the Sylhet city has also gone under water. People’s lives have become disrupted due to power outages in the city. The flight operation in Sylhet Osmani International Airport has been suspended. The Sylhet region has become flooded for the second time within a week. Not only Sylhet, but the water level of rivers of neighbouring districts are also flowing above the danger level. Kurigram and vast stretches of the Southern part of the country have also submerged as water surged in the Teesta. Districts of the central region are also at risk of flood.
Meteorologists apprehend that the flood situation in Sylhet might worsen further as its neighbouring Cherapunjee in the Indian state of Meghalaya experienced the highest rainfall in 122 years. Under this circumstance, we hail the government’s decision to suspend Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams which were scheduled to be held on 19 June. Most of the exam centres have become inundated.
The government has to take further preparation to fight the flood. If necessary, different forces have to be engaged in rescue operations in full force. Rescuing stranded people is the most important work right now. Helicopters have to be used where road and river connection is snapped. Army has already been deployed in Sunamganj and they are also working on fixing the submerged power station in Sylhet.
Along with carrying out evacuation work, relief goods should be sent to the affected areas soon. Dry food needs to be served to the victims. Concerned authorities must work to prevent breaking out diseases in relief centres. Air connectivity with Sylhet needs to be resumed in the shortest possible time. Political leaders and people’s representatives must come forward in this crisis moment. Non-Government Organisations working in the country can be attached to the rescue and relief activities.