Take immediate steps to save flood victims in Sylhet region

Meteorologists apprehend that the flood situation in Sylhet might worsen further as its neighbouring Cherapunjee in the Indian state of Meghalaya experienced the highest rainfall in 122 years. Under this circumstance, we hail the government’s decision to suspend Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams which were scheduled to be held on 19 June. Most of the exam centres have become inundated.

The government has to take further preparation to fight the flood. If necessary, different forces have to be engaged in rescue operations in full force. Rescuing stranded people is the most important work right now. Helicopters have to be used where road and river connection is snapped. Army has already been deployed in Sunamganj and they are also working on fixing the submerged power station in Sylhet.