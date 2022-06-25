'Roads need to be developed to resolve traffic congestion'

We can consider the present expressway to be our forward link. This is a fast route to reach the Padma Bridge toll plaza from Dhaka or the southern region. But the roads from there on are the backlinks and these must be developed. If not, it will not be possible to get the full benefit of Padma Bridge. The number of vehicles will increase because of Padma Bridge. To meet the demand of the new vehicles, the Revised Strategic Transport Plan (RSTP) placed most importance on the 88km ring road around Dhaka city. That has not been constructed yet. Then, after crossing Bhanga, the road leading to Khulna, Jashore or nearby areas, is still just two lanes. So traffic jams may increase at the entrance to Dhaka and the two-lane road in the south.