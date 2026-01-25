No legal bar to government taking sides in the referendum

Ali Riaz

Raising such questions is unjustified. There are not four separate questions in the referendum; rather, there are four subject areas. All the issues have been presented to the public as four broad themes. The question is essentially one: whether you agree with these or not. When a referendum is held in a country to adopt a new constitution, or when major changes are required, often involving many articles of the constitution, sometimes more than 100 or even 200, does the country hold a referendum with 100 separate questions? No, it does not, because a constitution is a composite document.

Prothom Alo: Some have questioned how constitutionally and legally justified it is for the July Charter to stipulate a 180-working-day timeframe for parliament to complete reforms in line with the referendum decision. They argue that this would undermine parliamentary sovereignty. What is your view on this?

Ali Riaz: The first question is: what exactly is the Thirteenth National Parliament? The Thirteenth National Parliament is, at the same time, a constitutional reform body. It has been granted limited constituent power. This has been collectively agreed upon, and public consent is being sought through the referendum. If it were a constituent assembly, it would have unlimited constituent power. It could draft a new constitution or, if it wished, amend the existing one. In this case, since the focus is on extensive reform of the existing constitution, it has been given limited constituent power.

Why has this limited constituent power been granted? One of the main reasons is that some fundamental reforms are envisaged here. If you look at the issues placed before the referendum, or those contained in the July National Charter, they include a number of fundamental reforms. Now, if parliament is not given the authority to carry out these fundamental reforms, what would that mean? If the matter were later challenged in court, it could not be protected. If questions arise for any reason, it can then be said that parliament was granted this authority. Who granted this authority? The people did, because Article 7 of the Constitution states that “all powers in the Republic belong to the people.” This constitutional reform is a reflection of the people’s sovereign will.

Why is a 180-day deadline being set? The 180 days are intended to ensure that the reforms are completed within a fixed timeframe; this process cannot be stretched out over the next five years. We believe the reforms will be carried out within 180 days. Generally, what happens in the case of a constituent assembly? If it fails to produce a new constitution within a specified time, it dissolves itself. This has happened in Nepal in recent times. But we do not want to go down that path, because it would create political instability.