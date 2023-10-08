We are neither agents of India nor of AL

It has been 75 years since the partition of the country. A section of the citizens of three countries in the sub-continent still remain as minority communities. Who is responsible for this failure?

After 75 years of partition, I want to recollect the cabinet mission. When Muslim League proposed to establish independent countries with Muslim majority in two regions of undivided India, saying the communal problems would be solved through it, at the time an outline was clearly placed in the cabinet mission saying if the country was divided, huge number of Muslims, Hindus and people of other religions would remain in both of the regions and communal problems will not be solved. The problems have not been solved.

Communal problems in Bangladesh have not been solved while in India the Muslim community is becoming helplessness through the rise of communal and fundamental forces. Communal riots take place in India while minorities in Bangladesh come under one-sided attacks. In India, if one group moves to carry out an attack, another group resists. What is the psychological basis of this resistance? There is a democracy and rule of law and the constitution is secular. As they find mental and political strength in it, they do not leave the country. But if we talk about East Bengal, today's Bangladesh, they don't think the state is in favour of minorities and they don't think politics is in their favour. They see a culture of impunity. Inaction of law enforcement agencies and administration pushes them towards helplessness.