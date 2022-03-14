'Saudi businessmen will come forward if investment is made easy'

In recent years a large number of women workers have gone to Saudi Arabia. There are many allegations of these women workers being abused and even face death in Saudi Arabia. Why are these Bangladeshi women facing such torture in Saudi Arabia?

There have been a few isolated incidents. However, the confusion about the women being mistreated started in Bangladesh. Those who send workers overseas, give the Bangladeshi people false promises and then send them to Saudi Arabia. They tell them they will live in palaces in Saudi Arabia, will earn thousands of dollars. They lure the workers with such false promises and take them to Saudi Arabia. Then the workers go there and find reality quite different from the dreams they had been shown.

There is no cost involved in recruitment of workers in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi recruiters bear all expenses, even for getting a visa. Yet the Bangladesh agents give the workers false promises and take huge sums of money from them, pitching them into a trap. That is one aspect.

Then there is another aspect which must be told. The simplified version given about accident is not at all true. If anyone is tortured, the sharia law ensures that human rights are upheld. The law is applied equally to Saudi citizens and foreigners. Recently a Saudi woman was sentenced to death for killing a Bangladeshi woman. In other words, violation of the law results in punishment.