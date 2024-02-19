Bangladesh is attractive for investment, but taxes are high

Prothom Alo :

Rajeev Sethi: Actually, if you get good service, you do not feel the need to write about this on social media. It is when you don't get good service that you write about this on Facebook. That is very natural. Millions of calls are made every day and it is only natural that there will be a few call drops among these. These are radio waves where there is no scope for 100 per cent perfection. You have to check whether the call drops are exceeding the international and local limits. Robi's call drop rates are 0.30. This is the lowest in the country. But we spare no efforts to improve our service. We are trying to set up towers in certain problematic places such as Ukhia in Cox's Bazar. But setting up a tower is a challenging task. We don't get the required land.