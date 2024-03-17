Government wants to keep the Bar Association under its control

Prothom Alo :
Voting was carried off smoothly at the recent Supreme Court Bar Association, but turmoil broke out during the vote counting. There were attacks, cases and arrests. As a lawyer of the Supreme Court, how do you view the matter?
Kayser Kamal: There is a backdrop to the turmoil that took place centering the Supreme Court Bar Association election that took place this time. Such intervention in the election of the Supreme Court Bar Association began in 2022. The BNP-backed candidate Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajal secured more votes than his rival candidate and was elected secretary. However, the lawyers of the ruling party camp did not allow those results to be announced.
We stood actively against this incident. A year passed in this manner. Then the 2023 election came up. All sorts of irregularities cropped up from the very outset of that election. We protested. The police entered the Bar Association building and indiscriminately beat up the lawyers and journalists. The pro-government lawyers held a one-sided election and announced themselves leaders of the Bar Association.
This time we were reassured that a fair election could be held. However, that promise was not kept. In the two days of voting, large numbers of fake votes were cast. Even so, there were all indications that we would win the election. That is why we did not move away from the election. But a fresh drama was staged during the counting of votes.
Prothom Alo :
Many say that the incidents that took place in the Supreme Court Bar Association election this time, were a result of the division among the lawyers. What would you say?
Kayser Kamal: We had come to know that the BNP-backed lawyers would win the entire panel this time. The government-backed lawyers created all sort of obstructions to prevent this. We feel that the attacks and cases during the vote counting were a part of this.
We were not a part of any clashes or conflict. Even then, Ruhul Kuddus Kajal was arrested. The number one accused in the case is a lawyer of the Awami League camp.
Prothom Alo :
According to the results that were announced, the Awami League-backed panel won 10 posts including that of secretary. The BNP-backed panel secured 4 posts including that of vice president. Have you all accepted the results?
Kayser Kamal: We have not accepted the results. In fact, we have rejected the results. Our candidates, including the candidate for the post of president, have demanded a reelection. Had there been a fair election, we would have swept the entire panel. Rather than vote counting, the results were simply announced. Willful announcement of results is not one and the same thing as a genuine election.
Prothom Alo :
Is there any connection between national politics and the situation that emerged over the Supreme Court Bar Association election?
Kayser Kamal: There definitely is. Our last three national elections were one-sided and questionable. These elections had established a sort of 'might is right' circumstance. The impact of the national election is now visible in other areas too.
A large section of the lawyers has always been in favour of democracy. They played a role during the anti-Ershad movement. That is why the present government is scared of the lawyers. The government wants to use its own party lawyers to keep the bar associations under their control.
Prothom Alo :
The Supreme Court Bar Association is a professional body. Its main function is to facilitate professional development of the lawyers as well as to look into their problems and ensure various facilities, etc. Many contend that the turmoil over the Supreme Court Bar Association elections over the past few years has been due to party politics and extreme politicisation. You are a lawyer as well as a politician. What do you think?
Kayser Kamal: While the lawyers may have various ideological beliefs, there is no scope for politics in the Supreme Court Bar Association. The democratically minded lawyers speak out for the rule of law, for upholding the constitution and for the protection of human rights. They wage movements and struggle for this. This undoubtedly goes against the present government. That is why this is sometimes seen as party politics or politicisation.
Prothom Alo :
Thank for for your time.
Thank you.