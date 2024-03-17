Supreme Court premises are not the place for party politics

This is certainly a dishonor to the lawyers. Exemplary action must be taken against all those involved in the incident.
Prothom Alo :
The Supreme Court Bar Association election was held recently. While the voting took place peacefully, there were attacks, cases and arrests over the vote counting. As a lawyer of the Supreme Court, what is your reaction?
Reazul Kabir: The voting was held very well in this election. But differences broke out among the candidates during the vote count. This led to certain untoward and unwarranted incidents. Legal measures are being taken in this regard. As the matter is under investigation, I will not say much on this head.
Prothom Alo :
This is not the first time. There were untoward incidents during the last two elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association. These conflicts were between the Awami League-backed lawyers and the BNP-backed lawyers. This time it took on different dimensions, though. A certain candidate known to be of the Awami League camp contested for the post of secretary outside of the party panel. He raised certain allegations during the counting of the votes. After that, lawyers who supported him and outsiders turned aggressive and forced the election commissioner to declare him the secretary. How do you see these incidents?
Reazul Kabir: The Supreme Court Bar Association election is not run on a party basis. So no panel or candidate can be called pro-government or pro-Awami League. There is the blue panel and the white panel. While there are no official declarations, is it perhaps obvious which parties the candidates support.
The allegations which have been brought against a certain candidate for the post of secretary, are his liability. Awami League or the government will not take his liability. A case has been filed, legal measures have been taken. The Supreme Court Bar Association may take action against him.
Prothom Alo :
Last time the police entered the Supreme Court premises and beat up the lawyers and journalists. This time, too, the lawyers were assaulted. Isn’t this a dishonor to the lawyers?
Reazul Kabir: This is certainly a dishonor to the lawyers. Exemplary action must be taken against all those involved in the incident.
Prothom Alo :
Many are terming the incidents that took place during the Supreme Court Bar Association election this time as a result of the division among the ruling party lawyers. Doesn’t that mean that the pro-Awami League lawyers are entirely responsible for these untoward incidents?
Reazul Kabir: That actually can’t be said because this election is not held on a party basis. Everyone contested as they pleased. Also, a case has been filed against a former secretary of the association. He has been arrested too. His involvement in the incidents is being investigated. So there is no scope of calling this an internal conflict of Awami League.
Prothom Alo :
Questions have arisen about the last three national elections. Some are of the opinion that the national elections are having an impact in other sectors. Are the incidents that emerged over the Bar Association election a reflection of this?
Reazul Kabir: It would not be right to look at the matter in this manner. The last three national elections took place at the correct times in accordance to the constitution. Some parties joined some of the elections, some parties didn’t join some of the elections. That is their matter. But they clearly tried to obstruct the election or to render the election questionable. Their efforts to this end were visible during the Supreme Court Bar Association election too.
Prothom Alo :
The Supreme Court Bar Association is a professional body. Its main function should be to facilitate professional development of the lawyers and to address their problems and various issues. Many allege that the conflicts and problems over past few years regarding the Supreme Court Bar Association is a result of party politics and extreme politicisation. You are both a lawyer and a politician. What do you think about this matter?
Reazul Kabir: A person can wear many hats. He can be in the legal profession and be a politician at the same time. But the Supreme Court Bar Association is not a place for party politics. However, certain parties do lean in that direction. Those who tried to disrupt or boycott the national election, are trying to do the same here.
Prothom Alo :
Thank you for your time.
Reazul Kabir: Thank you too.
* This interview appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir