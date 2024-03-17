Supreme Court premises are not the place for party politics

Prothom Alo :

This is not the first time. There were untoward incidents during the last two elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association. These conflicts were between the Awami League-backed lawyers and the BNP-backed lawyers. This time it took on different dimensions, though. A certain candidate known to be of the Awami League camp contested for the post of secretary outside of the party panel. He raised certain allegations during the counting of the votes. After that, lawyers who supported him and outsiders turned aggressive and forced the election commissioner to declare him the secretary. How do you see these incidents?

Reazul Kabir: The Supreme Court Bar Association election is not run on a party basis. So no panel or candidate can be called pro-government or pro-Awami League. There is the blue panel and the white panel. While there are no official declarations, is it perhaps obvious which parties the candidates support.

The allegations which have been brought against a certain candidate for the post of secretary, are his liability. Awami League or the government will not take his liability. A case has been filed, legal measures have been taken. The Supreme Court Bar Association may take action against him.