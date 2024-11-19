People are suffering, it's undeniable: BB governor 

The cash margin for letters of credit (LC) has been lifted for imports. For some products, import duties have been reduced. Positive impacts of these measures might be felt as soon as next month, nor sometime later. Because, we need to understand that there was a flood in the last month, and it is for the flood to impact the market. Meanwhile, prices of some products went up in the global market. For instance, the price of soybean oil has reached $1,200 per tonne.

Another reason for my optimism is the remarkable growth in exports. In the past four months, export growth has been 10.8 per cent, and in the last month alone (October), it exceeded 20 per cent. Remittance inflows have also been good. If we come to GDP growth, it is true that it would be downward. But it is negative, nor will it be. Our per capita income has not decreased significantly either.