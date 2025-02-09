Prothom Alo :

Selim Jahan: There needs to be a philosophical and ethical background to the issue of development. Development is not an abstract concept. Development is not just about achieving growth and reducing poverty. I want to lay stress on three issues pertaining to the ethics of human development. One, disparity. Some may maintain that disparity is a matter of economics. But the bottom line is that disparity has an ethical aspect. Disparity should not reach such a level in a society where one person gets all sorts of benefits and facilities, and other lives a sub-human life. The ethical side of disparity must prevail in our development thoughts.

Two, is it all about material development? Is it simply about increasing people's capacity and opportunities? I feel that the rights and dignity of every individual is a significant part of development. We can achieve material development, we can increase people's capacity, but in society if people lack harmony among each other, if they do not respect each other, then what is the meaning of that development? After we achieve material development, if we lose our forbearance, if we lose our tolerance, then the actual meaning of development, the objective of development is lost.

A culture of terror has grown in our society today. Violence has become our language. We have witnessed a spree of destruction over the past few days in Dhanmondi road 32 and other places, we have seen incidence of violence. Such violence is in no way warranted. We may have differences of opinion, we may be enraged for various reasons. But we can resort to debate and discussion, meetings and gatherings to assuage that anger, not resort to violence.

Thirdly, Bangladesh's society has become incredibly materialistic. Money and power have become the benchmark of success. The question of ethics is vital here too. If we cannot jointly bring about development of the society, then the objective of development will fail.